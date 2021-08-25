Japan's Food Self-Sufficiency Rate Matches Record Low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's food self-sufficiency rate matched its record low of 37 pct in fiscal 2020, which ended in March this year, the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry said Wednesday.

The rate fell 1 percentage point from the preceding year, tying with the record low set in fiscal 1993, when Japan was hit by a historically poor rice harvest, and fiscal 2018, when the country suffered bad weather.

The calorie-based food self-sufficiency rate declined due to a continued drop in rice consumption and in reaction to the strong wheat harvest the year before.

