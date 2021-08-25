Japan Food Self-Sufficiency Rate Hits Record Low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s food self-sufficiency rate in fiscal 2020 fell to the lowest level since the statistics began in 1965, the agriculture ministry said Wednesday.

The rate stood at 37 pct for the year through March this year, down 1 percentage point from the preceding year, matching the record low marked in fiscal 1993 and fiscal 2018.

Comparing figures after the decimal point, however, the latest rate was 37.17 pct, lower than the results in fiscal 1993, when Japan was hit by a historically poor rice harvest, and fiscal 2018, when the country suffered bad weather.

The calorie-based food self-sufficiency rate declined due to a continued drop in rice consumption and a decline in wheat production after the previous year’s strong harvest.

Demand for rice, which has supported the country’s food self-sufficiency, is on a declining trend reflecting a decrease in the population and a diversified diet.

