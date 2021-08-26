Japan Logs 24,321 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Japan came to 24,321 on Wednesday.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 45. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by 29 from Tuesday to 1,964, hitting a record high for the 13th straight day.

Tokyo confirmed 4,228 new infection cases on Wednesday, down by 1,158 from a week before for the third straight day of a week-on-week fall.

The seven-day average of daily new infection cases in Tokyo stood at 4,471.4, down 4.8 pct from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the metropolitan government's standards, rose by nine from Tuesday to a record 277.

