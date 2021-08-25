Tokyo Logs 4,228 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 4,228 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, down by 1,158 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled 11, the first double-digit figure since June 23.

Among the new infection cases, people in their 20s accounted for the largest age group, at 1,179, followed by 890 in their 30s, 663 in their 40s and 491 in their 50s.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the metropolitan government's standards, rose by nine from Tuesday to 277.

According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across Japan grew by 29 to 1,964, hitting a record high for the 13th straight day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]