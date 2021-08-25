Kishida Seen Running for LDP Presidency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Former policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party Fumio Kishida plans to run in the party's presidential election, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Kishida is expected to announce formally his candidacy at a news conference after the party decides the election schedule on Thursday, the sources said.

The leadership race, which will be held as the incumbent, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, expires at the end of September, will most likely center on competition between Kishida and Suga, who aims to be re-elected.

On Wednesday, Kishida met with several senior members of his own faction in the LDP.

According to one source, Kishida said that he is considering running for LDP chief.

