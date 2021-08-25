Philippines 2nd Biggest Provider of Workers with New Visa Status

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Philippines has become the second biggest provider of foreign nationals in Japan with visa status granted to people with certain job skills, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan said Wednesday.

Japan counted 29,144 holders of such visas as of the end of June, up 29.1 pct from three months before.

Vietnam continued to supply the largest number of nationals with the visa status, while China fell to third place. Indonesia was ranked fourth and Myanmar fifth.

Of the 14 surveyed sectors, the food and beverage manufacturing industry employed the most, at 10,450 of the total.

In sectors believed to employ many Filipinos, the nursing industry logged 2,703 foreign nationals with the visa status, up 58.5 pct from three months before. The shipbuilding and ship machinery industry employed 760 such people, up 28.4 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]