Japan's Motegi Meets U.S. Second Gentleman

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Wednesday held talks with visiting U.S. Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the meeting, Motegi said that he "welcomes from the heart" the nomination of Rahm Emanuel as U.S. ambassador to Japan.

Motegi also voiced a wish to cooperate closely with the next ambassador to Japan to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance further and realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Emhoff, the first-ever second gentleman of the United States, is visiting Japan as head of the U.S. Paralympic delegation.

At the day's meeting, he expressed confidence in the success of the Tokyo Paralympics, which kicked off Tuesday, and hope that the Japan-U.S. alliance will long serve as the basis of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

