Schools Most Common Sites of Infections for 16- to 18-Yr-Olds

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--School infections accounted for the largest portion of coronavirus cases found among people aged 16 to 18 in Japan from spring, a health ministry survey showed Wednesday.

The survey, presented to an expert group, found that 45.7 pct of those in the age bracket were infected at school, while infections at home accounted for the majority of cases among those aged 3 to 15.

In Japan, many schools reopen around the start of September after the summer break.

The survey covered reports of coronavirus infections filed between April 1 and July 22 on the health ministry's HER-SYS system for managing infection data.

During the period, there were 1,056 cases among children aged 3 to 5, 2,277 among those aged 6 to 12, 1,320 among those aged 13 to 15 and 1,921 among those aged 16 to 18.

