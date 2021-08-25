Swimmer Yamada Wins Japan's 1st Medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Miyuki Yamada won a silver medal in the women's 100-meter backstroke S2 class at the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday, becoming the first Japanese medalist at the Games, which opened the previous night.

At the age of 14, Yamada is the youngest Japanese athlete to capture a medal in Paralympic history.

In the men's 50-meter breaststroke SB3 class, Takayuki Suzuki finished third. He won gold at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]