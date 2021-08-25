Japan General Election to Come after LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The next election for Japan's House of Representatives will be held after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai on Wednesday, according to informed sources.

The decision to hold the election for the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, after the LDP presidential race makes it all but certain that the party will decide Thursday to hold its election on Sept. 29.

Suga's term as president of the LDP runs out at the end of next month. There was a possibility, however, that the party leadership race might be pushed back if the prime minister dissolved the Lower House soon after the end of the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Sept. 5.

With the novel coronavirus epidemic still raging, Suga has decided that he cannot call a snap election in September, ensuring that the LDP race will not be delayed.

Several LDP members have started preparing bids for the party presidency.

