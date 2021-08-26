Mizuho System Failure Caused by Multiple Backup Errors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--The brief over-the-counter services outage at Mizuho Bank branches across Japan last Friday was the result of multiple backup system failures that led to a prolonged disruption.

The glitch also left the megabank in need of a drastic overhaul of customer response, as it revealed that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411> unit had not fully learned its lesson from similar incidents earlier this year.

The system breakdown was first detected on the main server of a system based in Tokyo at around 9 p.m. on Aug. 19 (noon GMT). Despite the error, the server did not switch to a spare disk as it had been programmed to do in cases of glitches.

Mizuho Bank failed to switch to a backup server in the same location as well, prompting the bank to begin recovery work using another backup server in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo. As a result, transactions did not begin until noon the following day, or three hours after bank branches around the country opened for operation.

It is unclear at this point why the backup systems failed to kick in. The bank had finished necessary replacements and fixes on hardware since a spate of system failures hit the bank in two weeks from late February.

