Japan Panel Fears Possible Spike in COVID-19 Fatalities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health ministry advisory board expressed concern on Wednesday over a possible spike in the number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus due to the rapid resurgence of the virus across Japan.

"The number of COVID-19 fatalities may increase substantially from now," the advisory board said. "The ongoing infection spread needs to be contained as quickly as possible."

The board called for strengthening coronavirus measures at schools once students go back to classes after summer breaks.

"New infection cases among people below the age of 20 are increasing," it said.

Still, there are differences among elementary to high schools as well as universities in terms of the impact from the coronavirus crisis and their responses to the epidemic, it said, stopping short of seeking blanket school closures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]