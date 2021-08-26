Japan's Metoki Elected Chief of U.N. Agency UPU

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Co. executive Masahiko Metoki has been elected director-general of the Universal Postal Union, a specialized agency of the United Nations, Japan's Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry said.

Metoki, 62, will be the first Asian to serve in the UPU post. Also, he will be the first Japanese national to become the top administrative official of a U.N. agency after Yukiya Amano, who served as director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Amano died in July 2019 while in office as IAEA chief.

In the election for the next UPU director-general, held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Metoki beat Swedish and Belgian candidates. The election was postponed from 2020 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The UPU sets international rules on mail services. Metoki's four-year term as its chief will start in January 2022.

Metoki entered the former Japanese Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, now the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, in 1983. He has served as chairman of the UPU's Postal Operations Council since 2012, working hard to realize appropriate international postal fees.

"As UPU director-general, I'm committed to developing postal services, which are a global social infrastructure with a long history," Metoki said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]