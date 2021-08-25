Japan SDF Conducts Joint Drill with British Aircraft Carrier

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Self-Defense Forces have conducted a joint exercise with a British carrier strike group in waters south of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The drill was joined by the U.S. military and Dutch forces, the ministry said.

It was the first joint drill between the British group led by the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and the SDF in waters around Japan.

The exercise was intended to highlight multilateral cooperation, apparently as a warning to China, which is increasing its maritime presence, sources familiar with the situation said.

Ground, Maritime and Air SDF troops took part in the drill, which was led by the United States, on Tuesday.

