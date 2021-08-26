Japan Halts Use of 1.6 M. Moderna Vaccine Doses over Contamination

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Some 1.63 million doses of U.S. biotechnology company Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine have been withdrawn in Japan over contamination fears, the Japanese health ministry said Thursday.

Multiple vaccination centers in Japan have reported that some unused vials of the Moderna vaccine contained foreign materials, according to the ministry.

The ministry decided on the usage suspension effective Thursday after consultations with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. <4502>, which is in charge of the distribution and sales of the Moderna vaccine in Japan.

Some of the doses with the lot numbers subject to the withdrawal have already been used but no related health damage has been reported so far, the ministry said.

Takeda Pharmaceutical received reports from eight vaccination centers in Tokyo and the prefectures of Saitama, Ibaraki, Aichi and Gifu that foreign materials of varying sizes were found in a total of 39 vials of the Moderna vaccine. The Japanese pharmaceutical company asked Moderna to investigate the matter.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]