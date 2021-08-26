LDP to Hold Leadership Election Sept. 29

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Thursday to hold its leadership election Sept. 29.

The decision was made at a meeting of the party's presidential election administration committee, held at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo. The election comes as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's term as head of the party expires at the end of September.

The leadership race, set to officially kick off Sept. 17, is closely watched as the victor will serve as the face of the party in the following House of Representatives general election. Suga is unlikely to dissolve the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, before the LDP poll.

Suga has declared his intent to seek re-election in the presidential poll. Former party policy chief Fumio Kishida is expected to launch a challenge Thursday, after he and another candidate were defeated by Suga in the September 2020 party leadership election.

Current party policy chief Hakubun Shimomura and former internal affairs and communications minister Sanae Takaichi have also shown interest in throwing their hats into the ring, and are each rushing to secure support from at least 20 LDP lawmakers needed to file a candidacy.

