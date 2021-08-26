Japan Logs 100 Road Rage Cases in 1st Year under Revised Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--In the year since the revised road traffic law came into effect in Japan in June last year to toughen penalties for road rage cases, 100 such cases involving a total of 96 offenders had been reported, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

Of the total, 23 incidents caused bodily injury, with one victim confirmed dead after being seriously wounded.

In 93 cases, or more than 90 pct of the total, dashboard camera footage was used as important evidence. The police are calling on drivers to save the data of such footage, as well as evacuate to a safe place and report to the police, if they face road rage incidents.

Of all road rage cases reported, sudden braking accounted for 24, followed by 20 cases each of meandering and sudden course changes and 16 cases each of abnormal approach from the rear and that from the side. There were also nine cases of parking or stopping on expressways.

Meanwhile, bicycle drivers were offenders in four cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]