Dangerous Riding of Electric Scooter Referred to Prosecutors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police referred a woman to prosecutors Thursday for allegedly riding an electric kick scooter without a license and colliding with a taxi, injuring a passenger.

The 23-year-old is suspected of unlicensed dangerous driving causing injury. This is believed to be the first case in Japan in which the charge is applied to an accident caused by an electric kick scooter rider.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the woman, who works in the restaurant and bar industry, is suspected of ignoring a red light and entered an intersection in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward on the night of June 2.

She allegedly collided with a taxi coming from the side, causing a passenger to suffer an injury requiring about 10 days for recovery.

Under the road traffic law, electric kick scooters are classified as motorcycles with small engine displacement. Riders are therefore required to have a driving license.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]