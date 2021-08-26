Health Ministry to Seek Record Budget for FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare plans to make a record-high general-account budget request of 33,945 billion yen for fiscal 2022 from next April, it was learned Thursday.

The figure is up 2.4 pct from the fiscal 2021 initial budget and includes a new subsidy program to help medical institutions secure beds for novel coronavirus patients.

The ministry is also eyeing measures to make it easier to receive fertility treatment and to support "young carers," or children under 18 who look after family members.

The budget request plan was submitted to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's health, labor and welfare division Thursday.

As part of the fight against COVID-19, the ministry hopes to earmark funds to strengthen the medical system, boost the functions of public health and quarantine centers, and promote research and development for vaccines and remedies, in addition to establishing the new subsidy program.

