Kishida Launches LDP Leadership Bid

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Fumio Kishida, former policy head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, declared his candidacy Thursday for the party's leadership election next month.

Kishida, 64, made the announcement at a news conference after the LDP decided the same day to hold the race for LDP president on Sept. 29.

As current President Yoshihide Suga, the prime minister, has signaled his intent to seek re-election, the race is expected mainly to be a battle between Suga and Kishida. The victor will be the face of the party in the next House of Representatives general election.

"Public trust, which is at the core of politics, is crumbling," Kishida said of the reason for his bid. "I want to win back trust and protect democracy."

He said he will appoint middle-ranked and young LDP members to important party posts, proposing to cap the maximum length of tenures for party executives excluding the president at three consecutive one-year terms.

