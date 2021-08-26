Wedding Hall Sues Couple over Cancellation amid COVID-19 Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--A wedding hall operator has sued a couple in the Kanto eastern Japan region for calling off a wedding ceremony amid the novel coronavirus crisis without paying a cancellation fee, it was learned Thursday.

The couple filed a countersuit the same day demanding that the Tokyo-based company return the deposits paid before the cancellation.

The lawsuits, filed with Tokyo District Court, are unusual, according to the lawyer representing the couple.

The company is demanding that the couple pay the full costs presented as an estimate before the ceremony was called off.

According to the lawsuits, the couple, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, signed a contract with Crystal International in February 2020 and paid 200,000 yen to the company as a deposit to hold a wedding ceremony and a reception at a venue in Tokyo's Ginza district four months later. The wedding was slated to be attended by 75 people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]