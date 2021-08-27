Japan Expands COVID-19 State of Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The government placed eight more prefectures under its COVID-19 state of emergency on Friday as Japan struggles with the spread of the highly infectious delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

The government also designated four more prefectures for its less strict pre-emergency measures.

The designations will run through Sept. 12, as will the ongoing emergency and pre-emergency measures that have been introduced earlier.

The focal point is whether the government will be able to pave the way for lifting the designations in only two weeks from now by easing the strains on the medical care system, pundits said.

The eight prefectures newly added to the state of emergency list are Hokkaido, Miyagi, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Shiga, Okayama and Hiroshima.

