Tokyo Logs 4,704 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 4,704 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, down by 830 from the week-before level of 5,534, which marked a record high for the day of the week, the metropolitan government said.

New infection cases totaled 24,976 across Japan, marking the third-highest daily figure.

New cases hit record highs in eight of the country's 47 prefectures. The daily count came to a record 2,830 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan. Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, reported a record 2,141 cases, the first daily figure above 2,000.

Nationwide, 51 new COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed, the first figure above 50 since June 23.

According to Japan's health ministry, the number of severely ill coronavirus patients across the country rose by 10 from Wednesday to 1,974, hitting a record high for the 14th straight day.

