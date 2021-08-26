Swimmer Suzuki Wins Japan's 1st Gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Takayuki Suzuki won a gold medal in the men's 100-meter freestyle S4, a class for swimmers with physical impairments, in the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday, giving Japan its first gold at the ongoing Tokyo Games.

Suzuki is the Japanese Paralympian to bag gold since the 2012 London Games.

It was Suzuki's second medal at the Tokyo Games after he grabbed bronze in the 50-meter breaststroke SB3 class the previous day.

Also on Thursday, the third day of the Tokyo Paralympics, Uchu Tomita captured a silver medal in the men's 400-meter freestyle S11, a class for those with visual impairments.

