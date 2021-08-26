Moderna Contamination Halts Workplace Vaccinations in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--The potential contamination of some doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine developed by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna Inc. has forced some Japanese companies to temporarily suspend their workplace vaccinations on Thursday.

In the wake of reports about the contamination, major Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways halted its vaccination program at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda the same day.

The company, a subsidiary of ANA Holdings Inc. <9202>, also plans to cancel vaccinations at the airport on Friday.

The health ministry decided Thursday to stop the use of Moderna vaccine doses from vials with three specific lot numbers.

Since Aug. 16, ANA has used some 4,000 doses from such vials at Haneda and about 700 doses at Osaka International Airport, better known as Itami Airport.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]