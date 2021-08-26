Foreign Materials Found in Moderna Vaccine May Be Metal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Foreign materials found in some unused vials of U.S. biotechnology company Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine in Japan may have been pieces of metal, sources at the Japanese health ministry said Thursday.

The ministry believes that the foreign objects may have been mixed in with the vaccine vials during the manufacturing process.

Moderna is currently looking into the details of the foreign substances and how such objects made their way into the vaccine.

Although Japan suspended the use of around 1.63 million doses of the vaccine, including those from vials with the same lot numbers as the vials found to have contained the foreign substances, some have already been used on people.

While noting that the foreign objects will not clog blood vessels because the vaccine is injected into muscle, the ministry has asked people to consult a doctor if they experience any changes in health.

