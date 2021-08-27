Chinese Military Aircraft Fly near Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Chinese military aircraft including an unmanned plane flew above the East China Sea and waters between two islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, for three days in a row from Tuesday, sources at the Japanese Defense Ministry have said.

Japanese Air Self-Defense Force jets were scrambled, but there were no violations of the Japanese airspace, the sources said Thursday. The ministry is analyzing the Chinese military's intention.

A plane that appeared to be the Chinese military's TB001 armed surveillance drone flew over the East China Sea on Tuesday, according to the ministry's Joint Staff Office.

On Thursday, a plane of the same type and the Y-9 information-gathering aircraft of the Chinese military flew above the East China Sea and passed over the waters between Okinawa's main island and the Okinawa island of Miyakojima to reach the Pacific Ocean.

The planes then made a U-turn and returned to the East China Sea.

