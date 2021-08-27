Youths Flock to Tokyo Walk-In Vaccination Center from Morning

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Hundreds flocked to a new reservation-free COVID-19 vaccination center for young people that opened in Tokyo on Friday, reaching the daily capacity early in the morning.

Young people waited in a long line as the center would inoculate visitors in the order of arrival. The center closed its reception at 7:30 a.m., when the number of applicants reached the daily limit of some 300.

The Tokyo metropolitan government set up the center in a facility near Shibuya Station to vaccinate people aged 16 to 39 living in or commuting to the capital.

The center opens from Tuesday to Sunday every week until Oct. 8, administering Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine. A date for the second shot is set as soon as the first one is received.

Many people visited the venue even after the reception was closed. Staff apologized to them.

