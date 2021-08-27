Paternity Leave Spreading among Japanese Public Servants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that 97.2 pct of the male national public servants whose children were born between July 2020 and March 2021 planned to take paternity leave for at least a month.

The government adopts the policy of having all male employees take at least a month of child care leave in principle from fiscal 2020.

In line with the policy, manager-level officials draw up leave plans based on requests from subordinates. The latest data show that the efforts have worked.

According to the Cabinet Bureau of Personnel Affairs, leave plans were created for all 8,922 male national public servants with children born in the nine-month period.

Of them, 8,670 planned to take child care leave for a total of at least one month. The average number of planned leave days was 50.

