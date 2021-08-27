Kansai Airport's Int'l Zone to Be Enlarged for 2025 Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Friday to expand Kansai International Airport's departure zone for international flight passengers in the run-up to the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka.

The floor space of the zone will be enlarged 60 pct so that the airport on an artificial island in Osaka Prefecture will be able to accommodate some 40 million passengers annually, according to a set of infrastructure projects related to the World Expo, decided at a meeting of the government's task force for the event.

"We'll work and take necessary budgetary and other measures to realize the projects, aiming to make the infrastructure also serve as a platform for the growth of Osaka and the entire Kansai western Japan region," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who chairs the task force, said at the meeting.

The package also includes the establishment of a more convenient route for shuttle bus services connecting Shin-Osaka and Osaka stations of West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West, and the World Expo venue on the manmade island of Yumeshima. The new route will cut the time for a one-way trip between Shin-Osaka and the event venue to 19 minutes from the current 35 minutes.

The government plans to earmark part of the funds for the projects under its budget for fiscal 2022 from next April.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]