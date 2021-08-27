Japan to Continue Efforts on Evacuation from Afghanistan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will continue efforts to evacuate its nationals from Afghanistan following Thursday's explosions near the country's main airport, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Friday.

"The situation is fluid and unpredictable," Kato told a news conference. "We'll coordinate with the United States and continue efforts to realize a safe evacuation while paying attention to the safety of our country's people."

The government has dispatched Air Self-Defense Force transport aircraft to allow Japanese nationals, embassy staff and local people in Afghanistan to leave the country.

But the evacuation mission, scheduled to end Friday, has not yet gone as planned, as some people who wish to evacuate did not arrive at the airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

The government has not received any information that Japanese nationals were injured or physically affected or that their lives were threatened, Kato said.

