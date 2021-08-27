Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients Reach 2,000 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry said Friday that the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the country reached 2,000, up by 26 from the previous day and hitting a record high for the 15th straight day.

The figure reached the 2,000 mark for the first time and exceeded by far the 1,413 at the peak of the fourth wave of novel coronavirus infections in spring this year.

By prefecture, Osaka, western Japan, had the largest number of seriously ill patients, at 510, followed by Tokyo, at 276, Kanagawa, adjacent to Tokyo, at 249, and Saitama, also neighboring the Japanese capital, at 161.

