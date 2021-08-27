2 Pct of Adults in Japan Seen Having Gambling-Linked Problems

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Some 1.96 million people, or 2.2 pct of the total number of adults in Japan, are estimated to have had gambling-linked problems, including addiction, over the past year, a government survey report showed Friday.

The survey was conducted in October-December 2020 by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare based on a basic law for preventing gambling addiction. It covered 17,955 randomly sampled people aged between 18 and 74, of whom 8,223 gave responses.

From the respondents, potential addicts and others who may have had gambling-linked problems were selected based on related international standards. Such respondents accounted for 2.2 pct of the total. In terms of Japan's adult population, the share represented around 1.96 million people.

The proportion of respondents who may have gambling-linked problems came to 3.7 pct among men and 0.7 pct among women.

The largest group of male respondents said they spent more money on slot machines than on any other forms of gambling. "Pachinko" pinball was the most money-consuming form of gambling for female respondents.

