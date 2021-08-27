Japan Draws Up Coronavirus School Closure Guidelines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry set guidelines on Friday for deciding whether to close schools temporarily when positive novel coronavirus infection cases are found among students or teachers.

The guidelines call on schools mainly in areas placed under the ongoing COVID-19 state of emergency to call off classes if two to three students are found to be infected with the coronavirus, depending on the local infection situation.

In such cases, schools are asked to consider shutting down classes for five to seven days in line with the virus' incubation period.

The ministry created the guidelines as classes will resume in full shortly at most schools in Japan after summer breaks. Municipalities were notified of them the same day.

The guidelines are aimed at helping schools to prevent a further spread of infections among children proactively at a time when public health centers across the country are facing mounting tasks amid the nationwide spread of the virus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]