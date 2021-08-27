Ministers to Discuss Britain's TPP Bid on Wednesday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan and 10 other Trans-Pacific Partnership countries will hold an online ministerial meeting on Wednesday, Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Friday.

While the TPP Commission meeting is intended to strengthen cooperation among member countries, Nishimura told a press conference that the process for Britain's possible entry to the free trade framework will also be discussed.

Japan will chair the upcoming meeting.

In June, Britain started negotiations on joining the TPP.

"Japan has been working closely with Britain and making necessary arrangements" to shift the talks into high gear, Nishimura said.

