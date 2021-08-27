Rupp Assumes Command of U.S. Forces in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp assumed command of U.S. Forces Japan at a ceremony held at Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo on Friday.

The command handover ceremony was also attended by Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Rupp doubles as commander of the 5th Air Force, headquartered at the Yokota base.

Speaking at the event, Rupp said that the Japan-U.S. alliance will remain "the cornerstone of stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region."

His predecessor, Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider, said that the Chinese military "continues to behave in an increasingly aggressive manner."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]