Taiwan Donates Face Masks to Japan in Return for Vaccines

Taipei, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held in Taipei on Friday to commemorate a Taiwanese company's donation of 1.24 million surgical masks to Japan as a gift in return for the country's free supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan.

The ceremony was held at the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association's Taipei office.

Japan has sent to Taiwan a total of some 3.34 million doses of the vaccine developed by British drug giant AstraZeneca PLC on three separate occasions.

After Japan sent 1.24 million vaccine doses in the first shipment to Taiwan on June 4, the major Taiwanese nonwoven fabric manufacturer decided to gift the same number of masks.

Speaking at the event, the head of the company based in the northwestern Taiwan city of Taoyuan said that Japan has offered a helping hand at Taiwan's most critical times.

