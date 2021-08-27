Tokyo Logs 4,227 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 4,227 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, down by 1,178 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

New COVID-19 deaths in the Japanese capital totaled 18. Fatal cases were confirmed among people ranging from those in their 30s to 90s.

The seven-day average of daily new infection cases stood at 4,184.6, down 11.4 pct.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms, under the metropolitan government's standards, rose by 18 from Thursday to a record 294.

