Japan's Sato Wins Paralympic Gold in Men's Wheelchair 400 Meters

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Tomoki Sato won the gold medal in the men's 400-meter T52 event for wheelchair users at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Friday.

Sato, 31, who holds the world record, is the second gold medalist from Japan in the ongoing Tokyo Games.

Fellow Japanese competitor Hirokazu Ueyonabaru, 50, captured bronze in the race, which took place on the first day of Paralympic athletics competition.

In the men's 5,000 meters T11 class for visually impaired athletes, Japanese runners Kenya Karasawa and Shinya Wada took silver and bronze, respectively.

In judo, Japan's Yujiro Seto won bronze in the men's 66-kilogram category.

