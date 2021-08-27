Koike Apologizes over Youth Vaccination Center in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Friday apologized for the day's early closure of the reception at a new reservation-free COVID-19 vaccination center for young people due to a flood of applicants.

"We apologize to people who could not get shots," Koike told a regular news conference.

The vaccination center was launched near Tokyo's Shibuya Station on Friday. It had to close its reception at 7:30 a.m. as the number of applicants reached the daily limit of 300.

As a result, many of those who had lined up could not get inoculations.

From Saturday, the center will distribute lottery tickets between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and announce the winning numbers through social media at 11:30 a.m.

