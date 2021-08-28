One Japanese National Evacuated from Afghanistan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--One Japanese national was evacuated from Afghanistan to neighboring Pakistan aboard a Self-Defense Forces airplane on Friday amid heightened tensions after deadly explosions near Afghanistan's main airport in Kabul, Japanese government sources said.

SDF personnel and others dispatched to Afghanistan on a mission to airlift Japanese nationals and local staff also left the strife-torn country, according to the sources.

The government plans to continue the mission to evacuate Japanese nationals in Afghanistan, including personnel of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, while closely watching the local situation. SDF transport aircraft will be stationed at an airport in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, which serves as an air transport base.

The government had planned to evacuate several hundred Afghan personnel including those at the Japanese Embassy in Kabul. But the terrorist bombing attacks on Thursday, for which Islamic State militants claimed responsibility, made the outlook for the mission uncertain.

On Monday and Tuesday, the government dispatched three Air SDF transport aircraft for the evacuation mission, after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan this month.

