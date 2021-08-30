Nursery Service Demand Showing Signs of Rebounding in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Demand for nursery services is showing signs of rebounding in Japan as the proportion of working women aged 25 to 44 is rising after slipping last year.

The number of children on nursery waiting lists in Japan as of April 1 fell to a record low of 5,634, presumably due to lower demand for nursery services amid the coronavirus crisis, a welfare ministry survey showed Friday.

But the ministry will maintain measures to expand the nation's nursery capacity, aiming to prevent the number of children on the waiting lists from increasing again.

The government provides financial assistance to help municipalities meet demand for nursery services. According to the government's latest plan, nursery capacity will be increased by some 140,000 children over the four years through fiscal 2024.

Thanks to efforts by the central and local governments, the number of children on the nursery waiting lists dropped generally in past years.

