500,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses with Contamination Fears Used

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--A little over 500,000 doses of a novel coronavirus vaccine with contamination fears have already been administered to people in Japan, regulatory reform minister Taro Kono revealed Friday.

They are part of around 1.63 million doses of the vaccine developed by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna Inc. that have been suspended from use as they were manufactured in the same line as the vials found to contain foreign materials.

Kono, who is also in charge of coronavirus vaccine rollout, reassured that the contamination currently does not have a risk of causing serious health problems.

The Japanese government has received requests from 494 COVID-19 vaccination venues to send them replacement vaccine doses.

The government will supply 350,000 doses as asked by 190 venues by Sunday.

