Coronavirus Sufferers at Home Top 110,000 in Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus sufferers in Japan who have been instructed to stay home for recuperation stood at a record 118,035 as of Wednesday, topping 100,000 for the first time, the health ministry said Friday.

The total was up sixfold from 18,927 on July 28.

As the latest tally does not include such sufferers in Saitama Prefecture due to a counting error, the actual number of people isolating at home is higher, sources familiar with the situation said.

According to the tally, the overall number of coronavirus sufferers in Japan stood at 192,673, including 24,247 being hospitalized and 19,937 being treated at accommodation facilities.

A total of 2,802 people were waiting to be hospitalized.

