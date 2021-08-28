One Japanese National Evacuated from Afghanistan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--One Japanese national was evacuated from Afghanistan to neighboring Pakistan aboard a Self-Defense Forces airplane on Friday amid heightened tensions after deadly explosions near Afghanistan's main airport in Kabul.

On Thursday, the SDF also evacuated about a dozen of Afghans, government sources said Saturday. SDF personnel and others dispatched to Afghanistan on a mission to airlift Japanese nationals and local staff also left the strife-torn country.

The government plans to continue the mission to evacuate Japanese nationals in Afghanistan, including personnel of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, while closely watching the local situation. SDF transport aircraft will be stationed at an airport in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, which serves as an air transport base.

The government had planned to evacuate several hundred Afghan personnel including those at the Japanese Embassy in Kabul. But the terrorist bombing attacks on Thursday, for which Islamic State militants claimed responsibility, made the outlook for the mission uncertain.

The evacuated Japanese national is Hiromi Yasui, a 57-year-old female staff member of Kyodo News, according to the Japanese news agency.

