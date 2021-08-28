Japan's Uda Wins Silver, Yoneoka Bronze in Paralympic Triathlon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Hideki Uda won silver in the PTS4 event and Satoru Yoneoka bronze in the PTVI class in the men's triathlon at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

It was the first time for Japan to win any Paralympic medals in triathlon since the sport was introduced at the previous 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics.

Yukako Hata finished sixth in the women's triathlon PTS2 event.

Japanese table tennis player Maki Ito secured bronze in the women's class 11 singles event.

Yui Kamiji powered through the first round of the women's wheelchair tennis singles event.

