Mosaic of Sunflower by Disabled Children Enjoys Popularity

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--A mosaic of a sunflower made of some 6,000 handprints of children with disabilities or intractable diseases is gaining popularity at a theater in Tokyo.

"We want to tell that individual hands, though small, can draw a big picture if they get together," one of the producers of the artwork said.

The mosaic will be in display at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre in Toshima Ward through Sept. 12. Visitors can view the artwork for free of charge.

Red, yellow and other vivid colors are used for the mosaic, with a length of 2.4 meters and a width of 4.4 meters. Prints of feet and other body parts are also used for it.

The mosaic is the work of the Hand Stamp Art Project, which aims to produce the world's largest painting using handprints of children who have difficulty in moving their bodies. The project started in 2013, when Tokyo won the bidding to host the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

