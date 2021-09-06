Japanese Painter's Work Offers Prayer for Sept. 11 Victims

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--At the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, a painting by Japanese artist Naoto Nakagawa offers a silent tribute to those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The painting, titled Stars of the Forest: Elegy for 9/11, encapsulates the thoughts of the 77-year-old painter, who personally experienced the attacks during his over 50 years of living in New York.

The artwork was created in three and a half months from early September 2001, or just before the attacks, at a studio only 10 minutes' walk away from the World Trade Center, the site of the attacks.

Nakagawa originally planned to paint the magical view of star-shaped moss he had seen in New York. But seeing firsthand the horrors of the terror attacks prompted him to make the artwork a tribute to the lives lost.

He drew each moss to seem as if it was shining, representing the shine of life. He arranged the moss to form a cross, and used red, white and blue, the colors of the U.S. national flag.

