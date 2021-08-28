Fukushima Fishermen Urge Govt to Secure Consumer Trust

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Fishery workers and others in Fukushima Prefecture urged the Japanese government at an online meeting Saturday to secure consumer trust in food products from the northeastern prefecture.

The meeting was held on the planned release of treated water to the sea from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station.

At the meeting, the government explained its measures to prevent damage to local industries over the water release, including a temporary program to use state funds to purchase Fukushima fishery products if their consumption slumps.

"We'll take necessary measures flexibly," Kiyoshi Ejima, state minister of economy, trade and industry, said.

Tetsu Nozaki, head of the prefecture's fishery association, expressed opposition to the release of treated water that still contains radioactive tritium.

