Ishiba Suggests Possible Bid for LDP Leadership

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Liberal Democratic Party heavyweight Shigeru Ishiba has suggested that he may run in the ruling party's leadership election slated for Sept. 29.

"I need to consider until the day before" the leadership race officially starts on Sept. 17, the former LDP secretary-general told reporters in the western Japan city of Tottori, his constituency, on Friday. "Whether I will run or not, I still have time," he said.

Initially, Ishiba sounded negative about running for the party's presidency, as he called for the party election to be postponed until after the next House of Representatives election, due to take place by this autumn, citing the current pandemic situation.

With the party election now likely to precede the Lower House poll, however, Ishiba appeared to have changed his stance.

"I receive lots of phone calls and emails from the party's local chapter and youth division members and others saying 'What would you do if you won't run?'" Ishiba said.

